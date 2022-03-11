Sewage, the Lib Dems and winning seats

The Guardian reports:

It may seem an unlikely electoral secret weapon, but as the Liberal Democrats gather for their spring conference this weekend, polls and canvassing have highlighted an issue the party hopes can help secure soft Tory votes: sewage in rivers.

Described by one official as the rural equivalent of air quality in cities, the problem of privatised water companies discharging raw sewage has, Lib Dems say, become electorally toxic for the government, and could push more Conservative-held seats the party’s way.

The conference, which will be online apart from a speech by the leader, Ed Davey, is the party’s first gathering since its stunning win in December’s North Shropshire byelection, a result that the Lib Dems say means they can target Tory constituencies beyond “blue wall” commuter belt areas.