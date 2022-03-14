Sandy Lay selected by the Liberal Democrats in Leeds North West

The Telegraph & Argus reports:

Otley and Yeadon councillor Sandy Lay has been chosen to represent the Liberal Democrats at the next General Election…

This year Cllr Lay will have been an Otley and Yeadon city councillor since 2012. In that decade he has successfully campaigned for an Urgent Treatment Centre, and for the in-patient wards at Wharfedale hospital to re-open. He has also worked with city council colleagues Cllrs Colin Campbell and Ryk Downes to save Suffolk Court in Yeadon, Ellar Ghyll Recycling and Waste Centre and Weston Lane Community Centre from closures.

He said: “I’m honoured, privileged and just a little overwhelmed that Leeds North West Liberal Democrats have asked me to represent them. Taking on the role of Parliamentary Spokesperson and potential future MP really means a great deal to me.

“I know most politicians want you to know about their ‘big successes’ and I’ve had my fair share of those, but my greatest and proudest moments are the successes that have helped some of our most vulnerable residents to live improved lives. Better housing, debt support and help, improving access to healthcare, education and educational support are some of these achievements. Casework in the hundreds and these matter just as much as the ‘big stuff’.”