PODCAST – Using online advertising to tell Russians the truth about the Ukraine
Internet advertising does not have the best of reputations. But when it comes to the Russian invasion of the Ukraine, the ability to slip adverts telling the truth pass the eyes of Russian regulators makes it a way of battling Putin’s disinformation campaigns. So for the the latest episode of Never Mind The Bar Charts I spoke with Rob Blackie, the public front for a network of volunteers who are running online adverts to get the truth to ordinary Russians.
Show notes
- Donate to the advertising campaign here.
- Marina Ovsyannikova protests on Russian TV.
- TV host blocks one minute silence for Russian war dead.
- Why internet censorship struggles with some words.
- Rob’s previous appearances on the podcast.
- Rob Blackie on Twitter.
- Photo by Mathias P.R. Reding on Pexels.com.
- Theme tune by Hugo Lee.
