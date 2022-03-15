West Norfolk Councillor Alan Holmes joins the Liberal Democrats

News via Facebook:

West Norfolk Independent Councillor Alan Holmes joins the Liberal Democrats.

An Independent councillor has joined the Liberal Democrats, doubling the party’s representation on the borough council of King’s Lynn and West Norfolk.

Mr Holmes, who represents Denver ward, said “I’ve been considering joining the Lib Dems since joining my parish council and then being elected to the borough council”.

Liberal Democrat councillor for East Downham, Josie Ratcliffe, welcomed the councillor’s move and says she is looking forward to working with Mr Holmes on issues affecting the borough’s residents.

Last year the Lib Dems won a by-election for a King’s Lynn seat on the county council and they hope to increase their team on the borough council in next year’s elections.

