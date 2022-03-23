“Nothing to stop the cost of living crisis” – Sunak’s Spring Statement
Here’s how Liberal Democrats are reacting to Rishi Sunak’s Spring Statement:
Oh, and also this from Lib Dem candidate (and innovative online campaigner over Ukraine) Rob Blackie:
Here’s how Liberal Democrats are reacting to Rishi Sunak’s Spring Statement:
Oh, and also this from Lib Dem candidate (and innovative online campaigner over Ukraine) Rob Blackie:
All comments and data you submit with them will be handled in line with the privacy and moderation policies.
Leave a Reply