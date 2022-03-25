Two successful Lib Dem defences in this week’s by-elections

Four principal authority council by-elections this week, with three Liberal Democrat candidates – one up on the last time these seats were up.

First up, a successful Lib Dem defence:

Congratulations to Geoff Cooper and the team.

Next:

Thank you to Alisdair Gibbs-Barton for standing in a ward that the party had last contested all the way back in 2013.

Next, a contest without a Lib Dem, continuing a run of no shows for the party back to the ward’s creation in 2003:

And finally… another solid Lib Dem hold:

Congratulations to Dave Trott and the team.

For what all this means for the running total of council by-election results since the last May elections, see my council by-elections scorecard here.

These by-election results round-ups cover principal authority by-elections. See my post The danger in celebrating parish and town council wins for your own party for the reasons to avoid straying too often into covering town, parish or community council by-elections.

