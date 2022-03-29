Joe Otten selected by Lib Dems for South Yorkshire mayor

The Sheffield Star reports:

The Liberal Democrats has selected Sheffield councillor Joe Otten as their candidate for the South Yorkshire mayoral election.

Otten, who previously contested the election for South Yorkshire Police and Crime Commissioner in 2016 and 2021, represents the Dore & Totley ward on Sheffield Council.

He said that despite South Yorkshire being one of the first places to secure a devolution deal, the region has fallen behind others due to ‘squabbling and infighting’ between the four Labour council leaders.