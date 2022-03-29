Joe Otten selected by Lib Dems for South Yorkshire mayor
The Sheffield Star reports:
The Liberal Democrats has selected Sheffield councillor Joe Otten as their candidate for the South Yorkshire mayoral election.
Otten, who previously contested the election for South Yorkshire Police and Crime Commissioner in 2016 and 2021, represents the Dore & Totley ward on Sheffield Council.
He said that despite South Yorkshire being one of the first places to secure a devolution deal, the region has fallen behind others due to ‘squabbling and infighting’ between the four Labour council leaders.
Keep up with news about Lib Dem selections
If you’d like to be notified by email when further posts about Liberal Democrat selections appear on this blog, just sign up here. (Note: if you’re already signed up for a daily email alert with all my new blog posts, then there’s no need to sign up for these alerts too as the stories will also be in the full daily digest.)
Leave a Reply