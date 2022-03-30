Canvassing with Camden, and a magic watch

Lovely to be out canvassing with one of the Camden Liberal Democrat teams again this evening, including also super-star Brent councillor Anton Georgiou.

Canvassing featured an unexpected bonus conversation about Sweden’s electoral system and apologies to the team for my failure to find that Flat 4D.

And on my way there, someone waved a watch at a train station gate that flung open and took money out of their bank account. How absurd that would have seemed only a few years ago…

Sign up to get the latest news and analysis