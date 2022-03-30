Political

Canvassing with Camden, and a magic watch

Camden Lib Dem canvassing team with Mark Pack

Lovely to be out canvassing with one of the Camden Liberal Democrat teams again this evening, including also super-star Brent councillor Anton Georgiou.

Canvassing featured an unexpected bonus conversation about Sweden’s electoral system and apologies to the team for my failure to find that Flat 4D.

And on my way there, someone waved a watch at a train station gate that flung open and took money out of their bank account. How absurd that would have seemed only a few years ago…

Sign up to get the latest news and analysis

    If you submit this form, your data will be used in line with the privacy policy here to update you on the topic(s) selected. This may including using this data to contact you via a variety of digital channels.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

All comments and data you submit with them will be handled in line with the privacy and moderation policies.