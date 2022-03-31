Political

Congratulations to the first two Lib Dem councillors elected this May…

With nominations having closed in Scotland for this May’s local elections, we have the first two Liberal Democrat councillors elected unopposed:

Congratulations both!

Sign up to get the latest news and analysis

    If you submit this form, your data will be used in line with the privacy policy here to update you on the topic(s) selected. This may including using this data to contact you via a variety of digital channels.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

All comments and data you submit with them will be handled in line with the privacy and moderation policies.