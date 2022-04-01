Alison Bennett selected by Lib Dems for Mid Sussex

Sussex World reports:

Ahead of a general election, whenever it might be called, Alison Bennett has been selected by the Lib Dems to stand in Mid Sussex. She is a district councillor for Hustpierpoint and Downs and is leader of the Lib Dem group at Mid Sussex… She said: “I am ambitious for Mid Sussex. It is a wonderful place to live, but there is so much scope to make it even better, by ensuring we have thriving high streets, decent housing that is genuinely affordable, and by looking after unique landscapes.”

This is one of those Conservative seats where the Lib Dems moved back into second place in 2019. The value of these Liberal Democrat selections was something Professor Tim Bale raised in my last podcast, when we discussed how Labour and the Lib Dems are doing.

