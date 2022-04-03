Councillor Helene Richman joins Lib Dems from Conservatives

News from Barnet in North London of a new Liberal Democrat councillor:

On joining the Liberal Democrats, Helene Richman, who will be standing the May local elections, said:

I’m watching as the Conservatives are letting inequality rise and living standards drop. They have given up on communities like ours.

So today I am announcing that I have resigned from the Conservative Party, and joined the Liberal Democrats, so that I can continue to work to bring the community of West Hendon together.

The Lib Dems believe in giving voice to communities like West Hendon. Like me, the Lib Dems believe in a fair and just society. Where everyone, no matter their background, feels comfortable and supported.