Canvassing in Brent and meeting the man I give thanks to nearly every day

After bumping into Anton Georgiou when canvassing in Camden last week, it was off to Anton’s own Brent ward this week and a super-star team of helpers including Rob Blackie and Roderick Lynch.

We were out with two people who will shortly join Anton as councillors – ward running mates Hannah Matin and Sandria Terrelonge.

I’ve never before come across people so willing to take – and put up! – window posters, even in the last few days before a big Parliamentary by-election win. A big tribute to all the hard work that’s been done helping residents with casework. And oh my, Brent Council does generate a lot of casework to sort for people.

Lovely also to catch up with former councillor Daniel Brown afterwards, whose tip on how to report casework from your phone is still a regular boon for me. As I told him, that time saving tip means I still give thanks to him nearly every day.

Sign up to get the latest news and analysis