Lib Dems win another two council by-elections off Conservatives

Nine principal authority council by-elections this week. Only six Liberal Democrat candidates in them, though that is at least the same as the last time these seats were up.

And the news is much better when it comes to counting votes rather than candidates:

Congratulations to new councillor James Buczkowski and the team – especially as this is a seat the party has never won all the way back to its first contest in 2003.

And another gain:

Again, it’s the first time the Lib Dems have topped the poll here since the seat was first contested back in 2003. Congratulations new councillor Margaret Corless and the team.

Elsewhere:

Thank you to Paul Howard for standing.

We’ve also had a continuation of Labour’s mediocre results against the Conservatives in local by-elections:

Labour is net down three in council by-elections against the Conservatives since last May, a strikingly poor performance for the official opposition.

More results as they come.

For what all this means for the running total of council by-election results since the last May elections, see my council by-elections scorecard here.

These by-election results round-ups cover principal authority by-elections. See my post The danger in celebrating parish and town council wins for your own party for the reasons to avoid straying too often into covering town, parish or community council by-elections. But this week, my attention was caught by…

And also:

