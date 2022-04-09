Erlend Watson memorial service: 23 May

A memorial service for stalwart Liberal Democrat activist Erlend Watson is being held after the local elections.

Here are the details I’ve been asked to pass on:

Memorial Service for George Erlend Watson (in two parts)

Memorial Service (1) 3pm on Monday 23rd May 2022

St Olav’s, The Norwegian Church and Seaman’s Mission,1 St Olav Square, Albion Street, Rotherhithe, London, SE16 7JB Memorial Glee Club (2) 5.30pm also on Monday 23rd May 2022

National Liberal Club,1 Whitehall Place, Westminster, London, SW1A 2HE (The formal proceedings will be over by 6.30pm) Donations in aid of The Royal Papworth Hospital Charity, Cambridge. To reserve a place and receive your ticket(s) please email erlend.memorial@gmail.com giving your name and indicating if you are attending, part 1, part 2 or both. For those who are unable to attend, we hope to have arrangements to either stream or record and a means whereby messages and sentiments can be passed to Erlend’s family. Details of this will follow.

