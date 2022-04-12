Partygate fines: Recall Parliament for vote of no confidence

A Lib Dem press release says:

The Liberal Democrats are calling for Parliament to be recalled immediately so MPs can hold a vote of no confidence in Boris Johnson as Prime Minister, following the revelation that both he and Rishi Sunak are to be fined over lockdown-breaking parties at Number 10.

Responding to the news, Liberal Democrat Leader Ed Davey said:

“The country cannot have criminals and liars leading our Government, especially at a time of national and international crisis.

“Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak took the country’s sacrifices for granted, while they broke the law to party in Downing Street. They are not fit to hold office. If they had a shred of decency, they would resign.

“Parliament should be recalled immediately so that MPs can hold a vote of no confidence. Conservative MPs must do their patriotic duty and kick these criminals out of Government once and for all.”