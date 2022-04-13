More power for local councils – Scottish campaign launch

Following up the earlier local election campaign launch in England, the Liberal Democrats have now formally* launched the party’s Scottish campaign too:

The Scottish Lib Dems have pledged to channel extra powers to local authorities as part of the party’s campaign for May’s elections…

The Lib Dems wants to give councillors more control over funding, transport, planning, energy and housing.

Leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said too many policies were set by central government ministers who are “far from the consequences of their decisions”.

He launched the party’s manifesto for the elections on Wednesday morning, pledging to deliver a “power surge for local authorities”…

He said: “That means giving local communities more power over economic development, planning and transport and ending the SNP power grab that will see decisions over social work, children’s services and community justice taken by distant ministers far from the consequences of their decisions.

“Our councillors and candidates are thrilled by the idea of what community can mean. We see the best in people and we want the best for them. If something isn’t working, then we try to fix it.” [BBC]