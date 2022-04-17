“Conservative MP lied under oath” – Sunday Times
The Sunday Times reports:
A Conservative MP lied under oath, behaved in an abusive, arrogant and aggressive way, and was so dishonest that his claims about a multimillion-pound family dispute could not be taken at face value, a high court judge has ruled.
Andrew Bridgen, MP for North West Leicestershire, has spent years taking legal action against his family’s £27 million potato and vegetable business, which he claims forced him out and treated him unfairly.
He could face millions of pounds in legal bills and a referral to the parliamentary standards watchdog after he was found to have been an unsatisfactory, evasive and combative witness who tried to cover up his misconduct.
Despite this finding, the Conservative Party has not as yet taken any action over having such an MP in its ranks.
It’s also notable how Andrew Bridgen’s own response to the story is full of blaming others for claimed bad behaviour too, but doesn’t undermine those core points of the Sunday Times’s report:
