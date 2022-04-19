Paul Follows selected for South West Surrey

The local party reports on selection of the Lib Dem PPC in Jeremy Hunt’s constituency:

Paul Follows has spent the last two years winning elections in South West Surrey and delivering change locally, as Chair of Godalming Town Council and Deputy Leader of Waverley Borough Council. He is at the forefront of the Lib Dem surge in our area and is the obvious candidate to challenge and remove our disengaged and remote Conservative MP.

Paul, 33, was born in Devon but brought up and raised here in Surrey in an army family. He attended state school in Guildford and went on to achieve an undergraduate and Masters degree at the University of Surrey. His studies focussed on international relations and defence and he is currently employed in this area, leading on compliance and ethics for a large international company.

Paul joined the Liberal Democrats after the 2016 EU referendum, feeling let down by a remain-voting MP in a remain-voting constituency who has quickly turned to advocating the hardest forms of Brexit. As an expert in international relations he feels particularly strongly about the value of our position in the EU to further peace, environmental protection and trade.