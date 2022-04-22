Zero or three council by-elections this week, depending how you count it

No principal authority council by-elections these week, but there are three town/parish council contests:

Unlike principal authority (district, county, unitary, borough etc.) by-elections, those for town, parish and community councils are not consistently and comprehensively reported. Add to that the understandable bias of dramatic gains and losses being more likely to get noticed and you can see why for understanding political trends and judging relative party performance, it’s best to stick with those for principal authorities only.

However, town, parish and community councils do have the ability to make a tangible difference to people’s lives – and with the spread of unitary councils, this lower tier of government is also increasingly important as a stepping stone in building up political organisation and support in an area.

Which is why it’s very welcome to see the Liberal Democrats starting to take such contests noticeably more seriously in the last few years. It’s another part of the party’s overall recovery.

