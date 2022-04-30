Lib Dems call for Conservatives to call tractor porn by-election promptly

A Lib Dem press release brings the news:

Responding to the news that Neil Parish has resigned as Conservative MP after making tractor-based excuses for watching porn in Parliament, Liberal Democrat Deputy Leader Daisy Cooper said:

It is appalling that Neil Parish had to be pushed to resign after those in charge of the Conservative Party spent days dragging their feet.

This still leaves unanswered questions about Boris Johnson’s leadership and his failure to trust the word of his female MPs.

The Conservative party must now swiftly call a by-election, so the people of Tiverton and Honiton can finally get the proper representation they deserve.

From health and crime failures to partygate and porn scandals, the Conservatives are taking voters for granted. This Thursday is a chance to send a clear message that Boris Johnson’s time is up.