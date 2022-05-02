Economy tops reasons for no longer voting Conservative

Redfield & Wilton’s recent polling has included this from former Conservative voters on their reasons for switching away from the party:

It’s one of those lists where those at the bottom are as revealing as those at the top – and help explain the content of the highly effective Liberal Democrat leaflets in both North Shropshire and Chesham & Amersham last year.

