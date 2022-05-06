Political

Some highlights from the local election results so far

I’ll do a more considered analysis of the May election results in the next edition of Lib Dem Newswire (sign up here), but ahead of that here are some initial highlights:

And another gain there too:

All in all good news for Cheadle PPC, Tom Morrison.

Elsewhere:

That’s one of 12 gains for the Lib Dems, to go from 5 to 17 on Merton Council, a very good sign for Paul Kohler and the next general election too.

Cracking set of results too in David Cameron’s former back yard:

And after all the speculation about whether the Lib Dems would lose control of Sutton, the party only lost two seats and so:

And another example of great progress outside the party’s recent areas of strength:

An interesting piece of analysis:

Councillor distribution by affluence of ward 2022
https://twitter.com/JamesKanag/status/1522463006688481283/

