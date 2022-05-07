PODCAST – What should Lib Dems make of the 2022 local elections?
I joined John Potter from the Lib Dem Pod podcast, along with Welsh leader Jane Dodds and Scottish campaign maestro Kevin Lang to talk about the 2022 local elections. Here’s what we made of the results and what to do next…
Feedback very welcome, and do share this podcast with others who you think may enjoy it.
