Come to Tiverton and Honiton

Lovely canvassing out in the sun and the beautiful countryside with a big team in Tiverton and Honiton this morning:

One of several Lib Dem canvass teams out this morning

Lots of very chatty voters and plenty of Labour supporters already understanding that it’s the Lib Dems who have the best chance of defeating the Conservatives in this by-election.

Striking too just how much the circumstances of the by-election have cut though to people. Even though it’s literally a story about the goings-on inside the Westminster bubble, you only have to say ‘tractors’ for nearly everyone to know what you mean. (And thank goodness the scandal has come with an appropriate euphemism to use when talking to strangers on a Sunday morning…)

Sign up to come and help on the party website here.

Sign up to get the latest news and analysis