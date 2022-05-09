PODCAST – How did Labour, Tories and Lib Dems really do in the local elections?

Pollster Keiran Pedley joined me on Never Mind The Bar Charts to discuss what we can learn from the 2022 local elections and how Labour, the Conservatives and the Lib Dems really did. Includes how I would have spun the results for Labour if I’d been in their press team and what Keiran thinks of my enthusiasm for the Liberal Democrat results.

Feedback very welcome, and do share this podcast with others who you think may enjoy it.

Show notes

