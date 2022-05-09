PODCAST – How did Labour, Tories and Lib Dems really do in the local elections?
Pollster Keiran Pedley joined me on Never Mind The Bar Charts to discuss what we can learn from the 2022 local elections and how Labour, the Conservatives and the Lib Dems really did. Includes how I would have spun the results for Labour if I’d been in their press team and what Keiran thinks of my enthusiasm for the Liberal Democrat results.
Feedback very welcome, and do share this podcast with others who you think may enjoy it.
Show notes
- How useful are the local elections for telling us about national trends?
- Keir Starmer’s approval ratings.
- “Are you better off?” – Keiran’s piece for the New Statesman.
- Ipsos MORI polling archive.
- Keiran Pedley on Twitter.
- Theme tune by Hugo Lee.
- New to listening to podcasts? Here are some tips on how to listen to podcasts.
Enjoy the show? Spread the word
- Follow the show on Twitter.
- Like the show on Facebook.
- Share the show’s website, www.NeverMindTheBarCharts.com.
Leave a Reply