Monica Harding re-selected in Dominic Raab’s constituency

Fresh from the news of Liberal Democrat council election gains in Dominic Raab’s Esher and Walton constituency comes news of Monica Harding’s re-selection following her 28% vote share increase last time:

The Lib Dems believe that having candidates in place conducting regular campaigns means they will be better placed to tackle local issues ahead of the next general election and reduce the “incumbency advantage” held by the current Tory MPs. Candidates already chosen include Josh Babarinde, a “social entrepreneur” who was awarded an OBE aged 26 and is standing in Eastbourne. Danny Chambers, a high-profile vet, is the candidate for Winchester while former Refugees International Japan CEO Monica Harding is standing in Esher. [The i]

The Conservative majority is just 2,743 and the number of reasons not to re-elect Dominic Raab is rather higher.

