Political

Focus group: what Conservative voters are saying in Tiverton & Honiton

Ahead of the tractor porn Parliamentary by-election, Times Radio has covered a focus group in the Tiverton and Honiton constituency. It was with people who voted Conservative in 2019:

Times Radio Tiverton focus group tweets

NOW AVAILABLE: Polling Unpacked: the history, uses and abuses of political opinion polls which, according to the Sunday Times, is “Essential reading for anyone seeking to understand modern politics … comprehensive yet surprisingly fun”.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

All comments and data you submit with them will be handled in line with the privacy and moderation policies.