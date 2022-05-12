Focus group: what Conservative voters are saying in Tiverton & Honiton
Ahead of the tractor porn Parliamentary by-election, Times Radio has covered a focus group in the Tiverton and Honiton constituency. It was with people who voted Conservative in 2019:
NOW AVAILABLE: Polling Unpacked: the history, uses and abuses of political opinion polls which, according to the Sunday Times, is “Essential reading for anyone seeking to understand modern politics … comprehensive yet surprisingly fun”.
Leave a Reply