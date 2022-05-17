Political

Tiverton & Honiton by-election set for 23 June

The writ was moved in Parliament today for the tractor porn by-election in Tiverton and Honiton, to be on the same day as the Wakefield by-election:

Ed Davey MP said:

People in rural communities like Devon have had enough of being neglected by this Conservative government.

The Conservatives’ failure to tackle the cost of living crisis has left millions struggling to pay their bills, while people wait hours for an ambulance and weeks for a GP or dentist appointment.

The Liberal Democrats are the main challengers to the Conservatives in Tiverton and Honiton. On the 23rd June voters can send Boris Johnson’s government a message they cannot ignore – and elect a strong local champion who will stand up for them.

