Get your tickets to hear me talk about opinion polls in London, 13 June

I’ll be giving a talk this month at the Conway Hall all about political opinion polls, their history, their mystery and their wonder.

It’s on the evening of Monday 13 June.

Soup analogies likely to be feature, plus why George Gallup wasn’t as great as conventional wisdom says and how racism led to generations of historians and pundits being misled by polling.

Get your tickets here and there’ll be a chance to ask plenty of questions as well as to buy my polling book, Polling UnPacked, after.