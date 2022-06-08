Leader of East Devon Council joins Liberal Democrats

A party press release brings news of a boost for the Liberal Democrats ahead of the Tiverton and Honiton by-election:

Cllr Paul Arnott, leader of East Devon district council, has joined the Liberal Democrats and thrown his weight behind their candidate Richard Foord for the upcoming Tiverton and Honiton by-election.

Cllr Arnott, who was elected to the Council as a member of the Independent East Devon Alliance in 2019, has recently been re-elected as leader of the Council for a third term. He was first elected as council leader in 2020, wresting control of the council from the Conservatives.

His joining represents a huge win for the Liberal Democrats, just two weeks before voters go to the polls in the decisive Tiverton & Honiton by-election.

Councillor Paul Arnott said:

The upcoming by-election in Tiverton & Honiton is a momentous occasion for us to speak for the country and send Boris Johnson a message. He has taken Devon for granted and abandoned our communities in his quest to win over the red wall. I’m clear that Richard Foord is the best candidate and the only one who can beat the Conservatives. He is a strong community campaigner who will stand up for our patch, speaking up for everyone who’s been neglected by this Government. My message to everyone out there who feels fed up and ignored – vote for Richard on June 23rd and together we can get our communities the fair deal they deserve.

Liberal Democrat Leader Ed Davey said:

Paul is a brilliant leader of East Devon council. He’s shown that when people work together, we can win and deliver real change for local communities. The Conservatives have taken Devon for granted and are totally out-of-touch with the issues local people face, particularly in rural areas like Tiverton & Honiton. If the Liberal Democrats win this by-election it will not only help tip the scales against Boris Johnson, it will send a clear message to all Conservative MPs that they cannot keep neglecting their constituents. My message to voters is simple – vote for Richard Foord and you’ll get a hard working local champion who will always put your needs, and the needs of Devon, first.

