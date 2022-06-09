Wakefield by-election: another focus group brings bad news for Conservatives

After one focus group and two opinion polls had bad news for the Conservatives in the Wakefield Parliamentary by-election, a new focus group from JL Partners brings further bad news. This one, taken after the no confidence vote in Boris Johnson, shows Conservative voters are continuing to be put off by him:

It’s not all positive news for Labour, however. As with the opinion polls – which show Labour and Keir Starmer having less then stellar appeal on their own – this focus group also found their appeal to be somewhat limited:

But up against the levels of Conservative and Boris Johnson unpopularity, that’s not necessarily an electoral impediment:

