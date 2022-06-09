Liberal Democrats gain council by-election from Conservatives

Three principal authority council by-elections this week and alas a continuation of the mediocre trend of the last few weeks in the number of Lib Dem candidates. However, where there was a Liberal Democrat…

Many congratulations to new Liberal Democrat councillor Richard Streatfeild, especially as the party didn’t contest the ward last time around.

Last year Richard gained a county council seat from the Conservatives, becoming the first Lib Dem county councillor in Sevenoaks for 24 years.

Elsewhere, there was no Lib Dem candidate in the Crawley by-election, despite the party having stood in the ward six times in a row previously, and none other in Breckland, making it three no shows in that ward in a row.

For what all this means for the running total of council by-election results since the last May elections, see my council by-elections scorecard here.

These by-election results round-ups cover principal authority by-elections. See my post The danger in celebrating parish and town council wins for your own party for the reasons to avoid straying too often into covering town, parish or community council by-elections. But this week, these other by-elections did come to notice:

