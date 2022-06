At the 2019 general election, the Liberal Democrat candidate in Harrogate and Knaresborough was Judith Rogerson. But it won’t be next time, as she’s announced:

As the regional Liberal Democrat chair, Kamran Hussian, put it:

Thank you, Judith. You ran an excellent campaign and certainly took the party forward. You will be missed. Good luck for the future and really happy to hear your news.

My thanks too, and best wishes Judith.

Sign up to get the latest news and analysis