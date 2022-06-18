Public backs European Court of Human Rights 45% – 26%

It’s notable both how high support for Britain’s involvement with the European Court of Human Rights is, and also how high the number of don’t knows are, given that the court is favourite punchbag of populist media outlets and pundits:

A reminder, once again, that neither Twitter nor newspaper editorial lines are the public.

