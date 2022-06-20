Lib Dems triumph in council by-election… without a contest

Congratulations to Raymond Payne, Liberal Democrat candidate in the Oakham South ward by-election on Rutland County Council. And now by-election winner too as no other candidates were nominated.

That uncontested gain is a record-breaker as the resigning independent had been elected last time as a Conservative. So this is a Lib Dem gain from the Conservatives, making this the first such uncontested gain for one political party from another political party since, I believe, 1994.

Also striking that the Conservatives couldn’t manage a candidate in such a place:

For what all this means for the running total of council by-election results since the last May elections, see my council by-elections scorecard here.

