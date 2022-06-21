Sarah Gibson selected for Chippenham

The Wiltshire Times reports:

Chippenham’s Liberal Democrats have selected their candidate for the next general election.

Sarah Gibson, who was mayor of Bradford-on-Avon until last month, is also a Wiltshire councillor for Bradford-on-Avon South.

Sarah runs an architectural practice in the town, and grew up in the Corsham area.

Sarah said: “I am deeply grateful that members picked me, and I am eager for the battle ahead to win back the Chippenham Constituency for the Liberal Democrats.”

She added: “These are tough times for local people. Many local families, businesses and farmers are really struggling as the cost of living crisis hits home.

“Our NHS is also under real pressure. I saw that for myself recently when my partner was hospitalised. The hospital staff were brilliant, but there was no hiding the fact that they were under real strain, from difficulties with ambulance response times through to eventual discharge.

“Meanwhile, public confidence in our Prime Minister has collapsed, even if Wiltshire Tory MPs continue to back him, ignoring the views of their voters.”