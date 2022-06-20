Red Wall, Red Herring? The economic insecurity driving British politics
I was really lucky to have Professor Jane Green as my guest for the latest episode of Never Mind The Bar Charts as she’s co-author of an important new report into British politics: “Red Wall, Red Herring? Economic Insecurity and Voting Intention in Britain”.
Along the way she politely demolished some of what I’ve said in the past and provided pointers for what the Liberal Democrats should do in the future:
Feedback very welcome, and do share this podcast with others who you think may enjoy it.
Show notes
- Red Wall, Red Herring? – full report from Jane Green and Roosmarijn de Geus.
- One of the key findings from the report.
- Will British politics become less volatile, and how important is ideology? – previous episode with Jane Green.
- Professor Jane Green on Twitter.
- Theme tune by Hugo Lee.
- New to listening to podcasts? Here are some tips on how to listen to podcasts.
Enjoy the show? Spread the word
- Follow the show on Twitter.
- Like the show on Facebook.
- Share the show’s website, www.NeverMindTheBarCharts.com.
Leave a Reply