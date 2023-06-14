Do Parliamentary by-election results foretell general election outcomes?
New research from Paul Whiteley says yes, they do:
The argument that byelections are no guide to general elections is not true if one looks at a lot of them. To see this, we can examine the Conservative party’s performance in all 474 byelections held in the UK since 1945 and compare them with its performance in subsequent general elections…
The chart shows net gains in byelections since 1945 for the Conservatives compared with net gains in House of Commons seats in subsequent general elections. The relationship between these is very strong (r=0.70)…
The modelling shows that a net win of one byelection by the Conservatives predicts an increase of 1.5% in the number of seats the party wins in a general election. This translates into just over nine extra seats in the House of Commons. Equally a net loss of a byelection reduces their House of Commons seat share by the same amount. This exercise is of course subject to errors, since the relationship is not perfect.
This backs up previous analysis into the predictive powers of by-elections from Will Jennings (full piece, which is well worth a read, here):
As he writes:
Historically, by-elections have offered a yardstick for the future electoral prospects of governments. Every government tends to lose support in by-elections, but those that repeatedly lose badly tend to fare worse at subsequent general elections.
Sign up to get the latest news and analysis
"*" indicates required fields
Might need to factor in length of time between general elections 2015; 2017; 2019 were very close together as were 1974 twice and 1964 and 1966. This left less time for by-elections. Normally there are fewer in early stages of a parliament.