Olly Glover selected for Wantage constituency

A local press release brings news of the latest Liberal Democrat selection, this time for the Wantage Parliamentary constituency:

The Liberal Democrats have selected Olly Glover to stand for Parliament in Wantage and Didcot at the next General Election.

Olly works as a senior manager in public transport, and has spent his life helping and listening to a diverse range of people across society. As a volunteer for the Motor Neurone Disease Association, he supports people affected by the disease and their families, and sees the impact of an under-funded care system. He lives in Milton, where he is a parish councillor.

The result in Wantage in 2019 saw the Liberal Democrats close the gap with a 17.4% increase in their vote and it is now a seat in which the Liberal Democrats are the party with a strong chance to beat the Conservatives.

Recent local election and by-election results have shown Liberal Democrats making big gains from Conservatives, with the swing needed in Wantage less than half of what the party achieved in the Tiverton and Honiton by-election. The Lib Dems have also been winning big in Oxfordshire where Liberal Democrats run the Vale of White Horse District Council, and South Oxfordshire and the county council with other parties.

Olly Glover, Liberal Democrat parliamentary candidate for Wantage and Didcot, said:

“I am delighted to have been chosen by the Liberal Democrats to be their candidate at the next General Election, so that I can fight for people in our communities.

“I hear from people across Didcot, Faringdon, Wantage and our villages that people are fed up. They are deeply concerned by the cost of living crisis, a lack of investment in local services and infrastructure, and feel let down by a Conservative government too busy breaking its own rules and infighting to make the improvements to our area that we deserve.

“I look forward to working with communities, business and councillors across our constituency to campaign for an economy that works for everyone, investment in our communities, transport and employment centres, and meaningful action on climate change.

“From re-opening Grove station, to improving GP access in Didcot, and campaigning for the infrastructure needed to support our communities, people deserve a local champion who will stand up for them to achieve a fairer deal for our area.”