Vince Cable appointed Vice President of European Movement

The former Liberal Democrat leader has a new role, in the pro-European organisation founded by Winston Churchill in 1948.

The European Movement’s press release says:

Sir Vince Cable was Secretary of State for Business Innovation and Skills during the 2010-15 Liberal Democrats–Conservative coalition government, leader of the Liberal Democrats 2017-19 during some of the most critical Brexit votes, a leading voice for a People’s Vote and the Member of Parliament for Twickenham for 20 years.

He earned almost universal and cross-party respect for his repeated warnings, predictions, and campaigns on the high level of personal and unsustainable consumer debt and the housing market crisis which led to the 2008 economic crash.

The European Movement is a cross-party, single-issue organisation with over 250,000 campaigners. It was founded by Sir Winston Churchill in the aftermath of WWII to build a closer relationship with Europe.

Sir Vince Cable, Vice President of the European Movement, said:

“The European Movement dates back 75 years to Britain’s original commitment with the European Union and I am delighted to have been elected Vice President and look forward to contributing to the important work ahead.

“Brexit was a bitter blow for many of us, but the fightback is well underway. The European Movement is committed to exposing the failures of Brexit, holding leaders to account, and rebuilding our relationship with Europe.

“We will give political leadership to the millions who do not accept the present self-exclusion from Europe and want to campaign and negotiate for something closer and better.

“There are many ways of re-engaging with Europe but the best way to shape that debate is to become a member of the European Movement and the best time is now.”

Anna Bird, CEO of the European Movement, said:

“We are thrilled and honoured to welcome Sir Vince Cable to the European Movement. We are certain that his experience, insight, and knowledge will bolster our already established and growing movement.

“The European Movement is a strictly cross-party organisation which already boasts some of the biggest and most respected names in British politics from all the major parties, and Sir Vince’s appointment makes this even stronger.

“We are entering a critical stage in the battle for the soul of our country and as the European Movement goes from strength to strength, we are more confident than ever that we on course to succeed.

“The European Movement is the only organisation with the grassroots power, political stamina, and unwavering courage to expose the calamity of Brexit and win the battle for the soul of our country.”