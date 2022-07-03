PODCAST – Hope and headaches for the Liberal Democrats?
How much more of a spring in our step should Liberal Democrats have after the Tiverton and Honiton win, and what are the lessons for the party?
After discussing this last week with the Lib Dem Pod team, for the latest episode of Never Mind The Bar Charts I invited back an outside expert, political scientist Paula Surridge.
Let’s see how much cold water Paula has to pour on Lib Dem hopes…
Show notes
- One, two, three Liberal Democrat Parliamentary by-election victories.
- Last year’s popular episode with Paula after Chesham & Amersham.
- Graph from Will Jennings on the predictive power of Parliamentary by-elections.
- The similarities between North Shropshire and Tiverton & Honiton: Paula Surridge’s two graphs – one and two.
- More in Common’s polling and focus groups on trans rights.
- Follow council by-election results.
- UK in a Changing Europe website.
- Follow Paula Surridge on Twitter.
- Theme tune by Hugo Lee.
- New to listening to podcasts? Here are some tips on how to listen to podcasts.
