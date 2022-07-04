A great new Twitter account for political news

@tomorrowsmps from Michael Crick is documenting Parliamentary selection news from across the political parties.

As he rightly says, these selections are a hidden but crucial part of our democratic systems. For many politicians in parties with safe seats, a selection contest is the most important election they face, and for all parties it’s the outcome of their selections that shape the future Parliamentary Party, they quality of their frontbench teams and the pool from whom future leaders come.

You can follow the account here.

For Liberal Democrat Parliamentary selections, you can also take a look at my listing here.

