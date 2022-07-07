£420,000 payout for resigning ministers

Some quick work from the Liberal Democrat research team on the burst of ministerial resignations, as reported by The Independent:

Under the Ministerial and Other Pensions and Salaries Act 1991, MPs leaving office are entitled to 25 per cent of their annual salaries in severance…

Over 50 ministers and parliamentary private secretaries have quit their roles in the last 36 hours in a bid to oust Mr Johnson – meaning Tory infighting could land the taxpayer with a bill of over £420,000.

Even Chris Pincher, the Tamworth MP whose alleged behaviour ultimately triggered the government meltdown, is entitled to a £7,920 pay-off for leaving his job as deputy chief whip…

“Conservative MPs spent months defending Boris Johnson and failed to get rid of him when they had the chance,” said Liberal Democrat chief whip Wendy Chamberlain…

“Conservative ministers who resigned should do the decent thing and pass up their payoffs for the good of the country.”