Alasdair Pinkerton selected by Lib Dems in Michael Gove’s constituency

Liberal Democrat party members in Surrey Heath constituency have selected Alasdair Pinkerton to be their Prospective Parliamentary Candidate:

Surrey Heath is Michael Gove‘s constituency and scene of a recent great by-election victory for the Lib Dems.

See all the Liberal Democrat PPCs selected and publicly announced so far here.

Keep up with news about Lib Dem selections

If you’d like to be notified by email when further posts about Liberal Democrat selections appear on this blog, just sign up here. (Note: if you’re already signed up for a daily email alert with all my new blog posts, then there’s no need to sign up for these alerts too as the stories will also be in the full daily digest.)

