Martin Wrigley re-selected for Newton Abbot

Teignbridge Liberal Democrat bring the news:

Teignbridge Liberal Democrats are delighted to announce the re-selection of Martin Wrigley as their candidate for the next General Election for the Newton Abbot parliamentary seat.

Huw Cox – chair of the local Lib Dem constituency party said, “I’m delighted we have re-selected Martin as our candidate, I know that he will make an excellent Member of Parliament and a strong voice for Teignbridge and Newton Abbot in Westminster.”

Martin Wrigley said “I am honoured and delighted to be re-selected to be the candidate for parliament. I love this part of Devon. I am passionate about getting the best for our local communities, across Dawlish, Teignmouth, Newton Abbot, Kingsteignton and our more rural villages too. I’m proud to be part of the Lib Dem team at Teignbridge that has started to make a real difference. Protecting our environment, creating affordable new council homes, and helping people through these difficult times.

“The Westminster seat has been held by the Liberal Democrats before, and I will work hard to win it back. For too long this government has taken Teignbridge, Devon and the south west for granted and its time we had a strong voice in Westminster.

“There are still too many things dictated to us by central government. We need action on stopping water companies polluting our rivers, the cost of living crisis and building more truly affordable homes. Our new-build housing targets are way too high, while the number of those new houses that are really affordable for local residents is too low. We need Westminster to give back control to local councils.”

Martin Wrigley has been a local resident for over 20 years and was elected to the Devon County Council in May 2021 to represent Dawlish. He is also on Teignbridge District council where he holds the Housing and Communities portfolio.