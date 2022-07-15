Lib Dems defeat Conservatives in Somerset, again

Five Liberal Democrat candidates for the eight principal authority council by-elections this week, which is one up on the last time these seats were up.

Thank you to Jay Beyer for being the Lib Dem candidate and putting the party back on ballot papers in this ward.

Congratulations to new Lib Dem councillor Barbara Appleby, winning what may be the last ever by-election for this council as the new Somerset unitary council, elected this year, takes over next year.

Make your own jokes about windows.

It’s now been 17 years since the last Lib Dem candidate in this ward.

Thank you to Charlie Houghton for standing – and for so nearly over-taking the Greens.

Congratulations to Thom Holmes on a really impressive move from fourth to second place – and setting up further Lib Dem progress in the area.

Haren Thillainathan was the Lib Dem candidate – thank you.

One more result, from a Friday count for Thetford Boudica ward, to come.

