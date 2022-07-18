Political

Two lessons from canvassing in Hazel Grove

Lovely to be out canvassing with Lisa Smart and the Hazel Grove team at the weekend (even if the travel there wasn’t quite scenic):

I really like this style of canvas calling leaflet as it makes it clear that someone called in person. That’s the special thing that only a calling leaflet can do, and which other leaflets can’t – tell someone that one of us bothered to call in person.

That is something that gets us lots of kudos, but only if voters know. Some calling leaflets bury or omit the message that someone called in person, and so we miss out on that kudos.

Also notable from the doorsteps was how effective the use of local Facebook groups is by the local Lib Dem councillors. It gets noticed by voters.

