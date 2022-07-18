Political

Conservative Police Commissioner banned from driving

The BBC reports:

A police and crime commissioner who had pledged to crack down on speeding has been given a six-month driving ban after being caught breaking the limit five times in 12 weeks.

Nottinghamshire’s Conservative PCC Caroline Henry broke a 30mph (48km/h) limit in four locations in the county between March and June 2021…

Imposing a £2,450 fine in addition to her ban, district judge Leo Pyle said of the offences: “What they show is that you are driving at consistent speeds above the speed limits”…

[Caroline Henry] campaigned for election using the slogan “Make Notts Safe” and promised to “reduce crime with action, not words”.

Ah yes, the party of law and order (for others).

Sign up to get the latest news and analysis

Email*
Name*
What would you like to receive?*
If you submit this form, your data will be used in line with the privacy policy here to update you on the topic(s) selected. This may including using this data to contact you via a variety of digital channels.
This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

All comments and data you submit with them will be handled in line with the privacy and moderation policies.