Conservative Police Commissioner banned from driving

The BBC reports:

A police and crime commissioner who had pledged to crack down on speeding has been given a six-month driving ban after being caught breaking the limit five times in 12 weeks.

Nottinghamshire’s Conservative PCC Caroline Henry broke a 30mph (48km/h) limit in four locations in the county between March and June 2021…

Imposing a £2,450 fine in addition to her ban, district judge Leo Pyle said of the offences: “What they show is that you are driving at consistent speeds above the speed limits”…

[Caroline Henry] campaigned for election using the slogan “Make Notts Safe” and promised to “reduce crime with action, not words”.