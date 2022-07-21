Truss leads Sunak 62%-38% in latest poll

Two Liberal Democrats at the 1994 party conference caught on camera by Newsnight.

There’s a new YouGov poll of Conservative party members out, and it’s looking good to make the above photograph one of two* future party leaders:

The two usual caveats for such a poll apply: it’s only one poll, and polling party membership is harder than polling the public.

And yet… similar YouGov polls in previous party leadership elections have a pretty strong record, and it’s also rare (if not complete unknown) for a lead of this sort to change during a party leadership contest.

Also of note in the poll:

* After the 2019 general election, I was briefly interim co-leader of the Liberal Democrats. Remember that for your next political pub quiz.

