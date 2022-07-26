Could you be a Liberal Democrat Returning Officer?

For reasons that baffle me, this is what came up when I searched for images of Returning Officers. Other role models are available.

Photo by cottonbro on Pexels.com.

With Parliamentary selections picking up across the country, especially given the possibility of an early general election, there’s never been a better time to volunteer to be a Liberal Democrat Returning Officer.

Every Parliamentary selection is run by a trained Returning Officer – and we never seems to have quite enough of these!

Returning Officers need to organised and methodical, to understand and interpret the rules, solve problems and work constructively with people whose perspectives on a situation may differ.

Does this sound like you or someone you know? If so, please contact / ask them to contact your Regional Candidates Chair in England or state Candidates Chair in Scotland and Wales to discuss the role and the availability of training. If you need putting in touch with the relevant person, just drop me a line.

Note that a Returning Officer cannot run selections for the local party of which they are a member, but they can help others so that others can help you.

Sign up to get the latest news and analysis